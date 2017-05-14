John Terry Not Right Fit For Bournemouth -Paul Merson

Departing Chelsea captain John Terry is not the right fit for Bournemouth, says Paul Merson.

Bournemouth enquired about taking Terry on loan from Chelsea in the January transfer window, according to Sky sources, and could come back in for the player when he leaves Stamford Bridge at the end of this season.

“I’m not sure about the John Terry one because John hasn’t played for a long time,” Merson told Soccer Saturday.

“He’s getting on a bit, I mean I’m one of his greatest fans, but you don’t half get isolated playing centre-half for Bournemouth.

“It’s not like you’re going to get a lot of protection. That one doesn’t tick the boxes.”

