Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Joint effort needed to defeat corruption, says Radebe – Jacaranda FM

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily dispatch

Joint effort needed to defeat corruption, says Radebe
Jacaranda FM
Defeating corruption is virtually impossible unless everyone works together “conjointly as one coherent force”, Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation and chairman of the National Planning Commission Jeff Radebe said on …
Government says it's serious about fighting corruptionTimes LIVE

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.