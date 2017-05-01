Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jollof Rice Why are Nigerians so crazy about this food? – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Jollof Rice Why are Nigerians so crazy about this food? – Pulse Nigeria

The Eagle Online

Jollof Rice Why are Nigerians so crazy about this food?
Pulse Nigeria
What is it about Jollof Rice that makes a nation of close to 200 million people go mad? Last weekend, the globe trotting CNN anchor Richard Quest got his hands on the Jollof Rice debacle. Not surprisingly Lai Mohammed, our dear Minister of Information
Dumelo joins Ghana – Nigeria Jollof feud, says Nigerian dish is just rice and oilYEN.COM.GH

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.