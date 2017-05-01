Jollof Rice Why are Nigerians so crazy about this food? – Pulse Nigeria
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
The Eagle Online
|
Jollof Rice Why are Nigerians so crazy about this food?
Pulse Nigeria
What is it about Jollof Rice that makes a nation of close to 200 million people go mad? Last weekend, the globe trotting CNN anchor Richard Quest got his hands on the Jollof Rice debacle. Not surprisingly Lai Mohammed, our dear Minister of Information …
Dumelo joins Ghana – Nigeria Jollof feud, says Nigerian dish is just rice and oil
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!