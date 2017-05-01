Jonathan: Boko Haram Is Merciful To Buhari
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari appears to be winning the war against Boko Haram because the insurgents aremore sympathetic to the All Progressives Congress (APC)led administration, than the group was to his own administration. He made the revelation in the new book, titled “Against the Run of play: How an […]
The post Jonathan: Boko Haram Is Merciful To Buhari appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!