Jonathan calls for closer ties between Rivers and Bayelsa – Vanguard
ABUJA-FORMER President Goodluck Jonathan has admonished the governments of Rivers and Bayelsa states to close their ranks so as to cement the ties between the people of both states. The former President has also commended the Governor of Rivers …
