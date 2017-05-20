Jonathan defeated Boko Haram, Buhari mopped up – Perry Brimah reveals

Perry Brimah, a popular columnists and convener of ENDS [Every Nigerian Do Something], has ​declared that ex-President Goodluck Jonathan defeated Boko Haram while President Muhammadu Buhari ​only mopped up. Brimah in a ​lengthy expose on Saturday, which he said was to reveal the real truth, revealed all that Jonathan did despite alleged obstruction by the […]

Jonathan defeated Boko Haram, Buhari mopped up – Perry Brimah reveals

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

