Jonathan didn’t arrest Buhari over ‘inciting comments’ – PDP speaks on Lamido’s arrest
Ahmed Makarfi-led Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded release of former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido. The party said ex-President Goodluck Jonathan did not arrest President Muhammadu Buhari over his “inciting statements” shortly before the 2011 general elections, Lamido was arrested and detained by the police in Kano on Sunday […]
Jonathan didn’t arrest Buhari over ‘inciting comments’ – PDP speaks on Lamido’s arrest
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!