Jonathan, Governors, others storm Niger for IBB daughter’s wedding – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Jonathan, Governors, others storm Niger for IBB daughter's wedding
Daily Post Nigeria
As former President, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) makes to give out his last daughter, Halima, in marriage Friday evening, former president, Goodluck Jonathan, Senators Adamu Aliero, Aliyu Wamakko, Bala Ibn-Na'Allah, Ben Bruce, Ahmed Yarima …
I wanted a quiet wedding for my daughter, says IBB
Nigeria: Minna Agog As Babangida's Daughter Marries Friday
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!