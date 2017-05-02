Jonathan lost 2015 Presidential election because he betrayed many – Ex-President’s kinsman, Kpodoh

Former Security Adviser to Bayelsa State Government, Chief Perekeme Kpodoh, has alleged that those ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan betrayed politically were responsible for his loss in 2015. Kpodoh made the claim while reacting to some claims in the book, ‘Against the Run of Play,’ written by the Chairman of ThisDay Editorial Board, Segun Adeniyi. Jonathan Kpodoh, […]

Jonathan lost 2015 Presidential election because he betrayed many – Ex-President’s kinsman, Kpodoh

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

