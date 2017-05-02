Jonathan lost 2015 Presidential election because he betrayed many – Ex-President’s kinsman, Kpodoh
Former Security Adviser to Bayelsa State Government, Chief Perekeme Kpodoh, has alleged that those ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan betrayed politically were responsible for his loss in 2015. Kpodoh made the claim while reacting to some claims in the book, ‘Against the Run of Play,’ written by the Chairman of ThisDay Editorial Board, Segun Adeniyi. Jonathan Kpodoh, […]
Jonathan lost 2015 Presidential election because he betrayed many – Ex-President’s kinsman, Kpodoh
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!