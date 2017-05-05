Jonathan remembers Yar’adua seven years after

Immediate past president, Goodluck Jonathan has paid a glowing tribute to his former boss, Umaru Musa Yar’adua. Yar Adua died on May 5, 2010 after a protracted battle with Acute Pericarditis at the age of 58. Jonathan was immediately sworn in as the President following his demise. In a moving eulogy to the former president […]

Jonathan remembers Yar’adua seven years after

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

