”Jonathan Ruined Nigeria” – Ango Abdullahi

Former Vice Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and Spokesman, Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Professor Ango Abdullahi has said politicians seeking to be vice president in the event that President Muhammadu Buhari vacates office on health grounds are not only evil but also mischievous.

In this interview with Sunday Sun, Professor Abdullahi added that those warming up for VP position are actually wishing Buhari dead instead of praying for his recovery, and reminded them that nobody lives forever on earth.

The NEF spokesman advised Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to work closely with the National Assembly for the progress and betterment of the country.

Some politicians say the economy has improved under Osinbajo as opposed to when Buhari was in charge. What’s your take on this?

You see, I think this is propagated by Southern politicians who want to portray that the economy is better managed by southerners. If that were correct, we would have mentioned Obasanjo’s administration. Everybody knows that Nigeria’s economy was bad when Obasanjo was president. This country was ruined when Jonathan was in charge.

So, please let’s condemn these meaningless comments to where they belong. To me it’s all politics and they want to manipulate the system. For example, I read in the newspaper that the naira was bouncing back, because Osinbajo introduced new measures. That’s all politics of blackmail and this will not fly.

