Jonathan, Sambo in Minna for IBB daughter’s wedding

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, his wife, Patience, and Vice, Namadi Sambo, were among dignitaries that witnessed the wedding of Halima, daughter of former military leader, Ibrahim Babangida, in Minna on Friday.

Halima, Babangida’s last daughter, got married to Auwal Lawal Abdullahi, a business man, who holds the title of Sarkin Sudan of Gombe.

Others at the ceremony included many former governors including Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, Kaduna, Attahiru Barfarawa, Sokoto, Shinkafi Mamuda, Zamfara, Isah Yuguda, Bauchi and Sule Lamido, Jigawa.

Other former governors included Ibrahim Shema, Katsina, Abubakar Dakingari, Kebbi, Sen Aliyu Wammako, Sokoto, and Rabiu Kwankwaso, Kano.

Also in Minna for the occasion were Sen. Pius Anyim Pius, former Secretary of the Government of the Federation, Justice Idris Kutigi, former Chief Justice of the Federation, Alhaji Ahmed Yayale, former Head of Service, and Sen. Ben Obi.

The ceremony also attracted AVM Ibrahim Haruna, Chairman, IBB Golf Club, Alhaji Sani Zangon Daura, and Aliyu Dangote.

Others included Gen. Aliyu Gusau (retired), former National Security Adviser, Ahaji Aliyu Modibo, former FCT Minister, and Sen. Nuhu Aliyu.

Also in attendance were former ministers, serving and former senators, and many others.

