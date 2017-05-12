Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jonathan, Sambo in Minna for IBB daughter’s wedding

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former President Goodluck Jonathan PHOTO: Philip Ojisua

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, his wife, Patience, and Vice, Namadi Sambo, were among dignitaries that witnessed the wedding of Halima, daughter of former military leader, Ibrahim Babangida, in Minna on Friday.

Halima, Babangida’s last daughter, got married to Auwal Lawal Abdullahi, a business man, who holds the title of Sarkin Sudan of Gombe.

Others at the ceremony included many former governors including Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, Kaduna, Attahiru Barfarawa, Sokoto, Shinkafi Mamuda, Zamfara, Isah Yuguda, Bauchi and Sule Lamido, Jigawa.

Other former governors included Ibrahim Shema, Katsina, Abubakar Dakingari, Kebbi, Sen Aliyu Wammako, Sokoto, and Rabiu Kwankwaso, Kano.

Also in Minna for the occasion were Sen. Pius Anyim Pius, former Secretary of the Government of the Federation, Justice Idris Kutigi, former Chief Justice of the Federation, Alhaji Ahmed Yayale, former Head of Service, and Sen. Ben Obi.

The ceremony also attracted AVM Ibrahim Haruna, Chairman, IBB Golf Club, Alhaji Sani Zangon Daura, and Aliyu Dangote.

Others included Gen. Aliyu Gusau (retired), former National Security Adviser, Ahaji Aliyu Modibo, former FCT Minister, and Sen. Nuhu Aliyu.

Also in attendance were former ministers, serving and former senators, and many others.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.