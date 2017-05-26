Jonathan shared N2bn ecological fund among PDP states only – El-Rufai

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has alleged that former President Goodluck Jonathan gave the N2bn ecological fund to each state under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ignored states under the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in 2013. The ACN, the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) have […]

Jonathan shared N2bn ecological fund among PDP states only – El-Rufai

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

