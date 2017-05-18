Jonathan To Wike: Your Performance Has Justified Your Election

BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA

….As Gov Disckson Is Knocked Over Comment On Ex-President

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has declared that the excellent performance of Rivers State Governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike has justified the support he received from all political stakeholders for his election in 2015.

This is Wike berated his Bayelsa State counterpart, Hon. Seriake Dickson for his negative recent comments on the administration of Jonathan, which he described as wasted six years.

Jonathan, who spoke today during the commissioning of the second Nkpogu Bridge in Port Harcourt, said, “Governor Wike has performed wonderfully well. I have no regrets that Governor Wike is the governor of Rivers State.

“I am happy that the governor has opened up Rivers State through projects.

Wike has shown so much commitment to infrastructural development. The whole of Rivers State is now a construction yard.”

Expressing appreciation for the excellent performance of Wike goes beyond party lines, the former President recalled that Acting President Yemi Osinbajo after visiting the state also stated that the governor is delivering on projects.

Jonathan, who also appreciated the people of Rivers State for the support they gave him throughout his eight year involvement in national politics, expressed happiness for the invitation to commission the important Second Nkpogu Bridge.

Earlier in his welcome address, Rivers State Governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike, assured the former President of the continued unwavering support of Rivers people, saying that he will never be abandoned.

Wike said, “We are happy and we thank you for coming to commission it. We decided that you should come, so that you will know that as those you gave support, we have not abandoned you and we will not abandon you. We are not like some politicians who when anything is wrong, we will begin to sing a different song.

“Rivers State is a different place​; when we believe in you, we believe in you and that is our life. We are different from other Niger Delta states. We can say it with all authority, we are different. We cannot come out in the public and begin to castigate our own and we will not do that. Those of them who do that should go and have a rethink. Doctors should go and examine them whether they are well or not.

“So, for us, it doesn’t matter what Nigerians will say, it doesn’t matter the know of challenges you may have, Rivers State will continue to support you and we will continue to back you because we know in government, even as I sit here, I make mistakes, nobody is above mistake. But that is not enough for anybody to destroy what he has, that is not good.

“I want those who have been doing it, who thing that they have promises from those they think that own this Nigeria, that they should take from example history. They will use you and they will dump you at the appropriate time. For us, nobody can use us, we believe in Rivers State, we believe in the Niger Delta. That is why no amount of intimidation, no amount of blackmail will make me to succumb. We will do everything for the interest of Rivers people and that is what we were elected to do.”

The post Jonathan To Wike: Your Performance Has Justified Your Election appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

