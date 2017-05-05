Jonathan to Yaradua: 7 years ago, you left a detribalised leadership

By Nwafor Sunday

Former president Goodluck Jonathan, on Thursday, eulogized the late Former president Umar Musa Yaradua, in his Facebook account, stating that Yaradua left behind a legacy of detribalised leadership and a soil that was fertile to grow trees.

According to him, “Seven years ago you left this world leaving behind a legacy of detribalized leadership and a soil that was fertile enough to grow trees whose shade you would never enjoy.

Stating how Yaradua expressed his peace loving spirit to Nigerians, he said, “As a peace maker, you helped bring peace to the Niger Delta and that singular act brought manifold benefits to Nigeria. As a democrat, you promoted due process in government and equity in public administration. Umar Musa Yar’adua, a friend and brother, a great gift to the nation and people of Nigeria.

Seven years gone but never forgotten. May you Rest In Peace even as we hope and believe that you made al-Jannah firdaus. Miyetti Allah for the life of service you lived and may Almighty God care for the family you left behind. GEJ.”

The post Jonathan to Yaradua: 7 years ago, you left a detribalised leadership appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

