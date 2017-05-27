Jonathan, Wike, others bag Rivers golden jubilee honours

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

PORT HARCOURT – FORMER President Goodluck Jonathan, governor Nyesom Wike and former governor Peter Odili were among about 127 persons honoured Saturday night by the Rivers state government at the ongoing golden jubilee anniversary celebration of the state.

Governor Nyesom Wike in his address said the award was in recognition of the various contributions of the awardees to the growth and development of the state. He also made a passing comment on former governor Chibuike Amaechi who declined the offer to honour by the stste government.



Former Military Administrators of the old Rivers state which included Bayelsa then were also honoured. They include the first Military Administrator, Alfred Diete Spiff, Dauda Komo, Shehu Musa, Anthony Ukpor, Ernest Adeleye, Group Captain Samson Ewang rtd

Former governors who were also honoured were Chief Rufus Adams George, Sir Celestine Omehia. Wife of former President Jonathan, Mrs Patience Jonathan was also honoured.

Those also honoured were late Harold Dapper Biriye, Ken Sarowiwa, Elechi Amadi. It was a long list of awardees.

Former governor Chibuike Amaechi was absent as he had in a press statement earlier declined the honour offered him by the state government, describing it as poisoned chalice.

