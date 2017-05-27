Pages Navigation Menu

Jonathan,Oshiomhole, others attend Dame Patricia burial ceremony

The remains of the late wife of a former Peoples Democratic Party Board of Trustees Chairman, Dame Patricia Anenih, has been buried. Her body was interred at about 2:35pm on Saturday at the family compound in Uzenema-Arue, Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State. Patricia died on April 16, 2017, in London at …

