Jonathan’s aide made statements freely to EFCC – Court

By Innocent Anaba

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, held that the statements made by the former Senior Special Assistant to former President Goodluck Jonathan on Domestic Affairs, Dr Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, while in detention were made voluntarily.

Trial judge, Justice Mohammed Idris, in his ruling on the trial within trial, agreed with the voluntariness of the statement made to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in the course of investigation by the defendant.

Justice Idris held that the extra-judicial statements of the defendant can only be admissible if same are confessional in nature.

The judge said: “The question then is, are the statements confessional? A confession before the court can best be described as a judicial confession.”

A confession is that which is made before the police and any other security agent while investigation is on.

“There is no evidence before the court that the statements made by the defendant were not a confessional statement. I cannot therefore, hold that the statements was not voluntarily made.”

Justice Idris insisted that the statements in contention were made under caution.

Meanwhile, further hearing on the matter had been adjourned until June 21, 2017.

The post Jonathan’s aide made statements freely to EFCC – Court appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

