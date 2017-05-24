Jonathan’s ally, George Turnah sent to prison

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has ordered the remand of George Turnah, an ex-political ally to former President Goodluck Jonathan, in prison custody. Turner, a former Special Adviser on Youths to the ex-managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Bassey Dan-Abia, is facing an alleged fraud. He was brought to […]

Jonathan’s ally, George Turnah sent to prison

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

