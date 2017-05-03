Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jonathan’s Candidacy Cost PDP 2015 Presidential Election – Ogbulafor

Posted on May 3, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Vincent Ogbulafor blamed the  failure of  the Peoples  Democratic Party in the  2015   Presidential election  and  the  subsequent crisis  that has  bedeviled it  soon after, to  the  refusal of    former President  Goodluck Jonathan  not to run for the  second  term.
Chief Ogbulafor, who  spoke on  recent   happenings in the  country at his country  home  Olokoro in Umuahia south  local  government of Abia state , the  protracted leadership crisis in the party and   the  bail granted to  Mr Nnnamdi Kanu,  said “the crisis in the PDP has lingered so long and has made many stakeholders to defect to that All Progressives Congress.”
He said that the party’s failure started when former President Goodluck Jonathan “neglected” his advice not to run for a second tenure but to respect the party’s agreement on zoning and rotation of the presidency.
He admitted that the morale of PDP stakeholders was presently low but hoped that “it will pick up if the Supreme Court judgment favours Alhaji Ahmed Makarfi.”
Ogbulafor commended Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for effectively steering the ship of the nation since President Muhammadu Buhari took ill.
“I have always prayed for the president to get well so that he would resume his duties fully at Aso Rock Villa,” he said.
He commended Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu for his commitment in transforming the state.
He said that aside from tackling  the infrastructure deficit in the state, the governor was also paying attention to trade and commerce in Aba, the economic hub of the state.
On    Nnamdi Kanu, he lauded the nation’s judiciary over the release of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) adding that,  the judiciary had proved to be the last hope of the common man.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.