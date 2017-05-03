Jonathan’s Candidacy Cost PDP 2015 Presidential Election – Ogbulafor

The former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Vincent Ogbulafor blamed the failure of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2015 Presidential election and the subsequent crisis that has bedeviled it soon after, to the refusal of former President Goodluck Jonathan not to run for the second term.

Chief Ogbulafor, who spoke on recent happenings in the country at his country home Olokoro in Umuahia south local government of Abia state , the protracted leadership crisis in the party and the bail granted to Mr Nnnamdi Kanu, said “the crisis in the PDP has lingered so long and has made many stakeholders to defect to that All Progressives Congress.”

He said that the party’s failure started when former President Goodluck Jonathan “neglected” his advice not to run for a second tenure but to respect the party’s agreement on zoning and rotation of the presidency.

He admitted that the morale of PDP stakeholders was presently low but hoped that “it will pick up if the Supreme Court judgment favours Alhaji Ahmed Makarfi.”

Ogbulafor commended Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for effectively steering the ship of the nation since President Muhammadu Buhari took ill.

“I have always prayed for the president to get well so that he would resume his duties fully at Aso Rock Villa,” he said.

He commended Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu for his commitment in transforming the state.

He said that aside from tackling the infrastructure deficit in the state, the governor was also paying attention to trade and commerce in Aba, the economic hub of the state.

On Nnamdi Kanu, he lauded the nation’s judiciary over the release of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) adding that, the judiciary had proved to be the last hope of the common man.

