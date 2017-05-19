Jonathan’s traducers need medical examination —Wike

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORTHARCOURT— GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of River State, yesterday, called for medical examination of the heads of those attacking former President Goodluck Jonathan, saying the state would not destroy its own.

This came as former President Jonathan commissioned the second phase of Nkpogu bridge constructed by the Rivers State government, saying he had no regret that Nyesom Wike emerged governor of the state.

Jonathan, who said Wike had been commended across party lines for his performance in the state, recalled that the acting President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo, also lauded the governor for his success so far, when he visited the state.

While thanking the governor for inviting him to commission the bridge, Jonathan also expressed gratitude to people of the state for their tremendous support during his active political days at the national level.

He said: “I have no regrets that Governor Wike is the governor of Rivers State. I am happy that the governor has opened up Rivers State through projects. He has shown so much commitment to infrastructural development. The whole of Rivers State is now a construction yard.”

Meantime, Governor Wike said: “We decided that you should come, so that you will know that as those you gave support, we have not abandoned you and we will not abandon you. We are not like some politicians who, when anything is wrong, will begin to sing a different song. Rivers State is a different place. When we believe in you, we believe in you and that is our life. We are different from other Niger Delta states. We can say it with all authority, we are different. We cannot come out in the public and begin to castigate our own. We will not do that. Those of them who do that should go and have a rethink. Doctors should go and examine them whether they are well or not.”

The governor also berated the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government for allegedly failing to deliver on its campaign promises two years into its administration, stressing that it had dumped governance to burn its energy on blaming past government sfor its failures.

Wike said: “The party in power told Nigerians that if they were voted in, they would make N1 to be equal to $1. I hope that Nigerians now see that N1 is equal to $1. Is that correct? They said they will make sure that everybody gets employment. I am sure that some of us who are here have all gotten employment. They said that they are going to make life better for Nigerians I hope that we are no longer dying of hunger.”

Jonathan's traducers need medical examination —Wike appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

