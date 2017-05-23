Jordan Ayew Talks About Scoring His First Swansea City Goal

Jordan Ayew has talked in glowing terms of his mid-season move from Aston Villa to Swansea.

“It has not been easy for me this season,” he told the club website. “I came from Aston Villa in January. I was lucky the club had confidence in me and brought me here. I don’t know what to say – thank you is not enough.

“I am so happy here. I feel like I have been reborn.”

Ayew admits he is aiming to have a strong pre-season to ensure he is in immaculate condition ahead of the 2017-18.

“It was a really good time (to score his first goal),” said the Ghanaian international.

“The team did a really good job so I have to congratulate them, it wasn’t easy but I’m really pleased to get my first goal.

“The most important thing for me was the team, I couldn’t think about my personal situation.

“I knew that it would come one day.

“The best is yet to come from me. This season was really difficult for me, at Aston Villa it was difficult.

“Next season I’m going to be at Swansea so I’m going to have a good preparation, rest well and come back fresh and hopefully I’ll have a wonderful season.

“I hope people are happy with the club’s survival and hopefully next season we will not have this situation, we want to keep this momentum going into next season.

“We need to build on this because if we’d done like we have since January over the whole season.

“The team spirit has been magnificent but it’s important to keep Gylfi (Sigurdsson) and (Fernando) Llorente, they are great players. They are part of our survival season, scoring goals and making assists.

“I had confidence in the style of play and in the coach so I came and did my maximum best.”

