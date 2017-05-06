Jordi Alba Insists He’s Happy At Barcelona

Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba insists he is happy at the Camp Nou.

The Spain left back has been in and out of Luis Enrique’s first team in recent months, while the La Liga champions’ reported interest in Atletico youngster Theo Hernandez has prompted suggestions that he could be sold this summer.

When asked about the threat of Theo’s potential arrival at Barca, he told AS: “Personally, I have the feeling of seeing myself at Barca. There is talk about many things and a lot of information is coming out. Next season, when new players arrive, they will be welcome. Now, I feel good and I am trying to give the best to win this league and also the Copa del Rey.

“My intention is to be here as long as the club does not say otherwise. I am at home, I am delighted. What I must do is train at 100% and then the coach decides.”

