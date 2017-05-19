Jorge Sampaoli: I Cannot Turn Down Opportunity To Coach Argentina

Jorge Sampaoli expects Saturday’s La Liga meeting with Osasuna to be his last on the Sevilla bench after admitting his native Argentinaare bidding to make him their new head coach.

The 57-year-old told a news conference: “My country wants me as national team coach and I’ve had that dream since I was a boy.

“Last summer, I couldn’t leave because I had already committed myself to Sevilla and built the squad alongside [former sporting director] Monchi.

“This time, it is different. The opportunity to guide the national team has come along again and, as an Argentinian, I cannot turn it down.

“Even if this means that I may not have the opportunity to coach again European clubs, I feel I have to do this.”

Jorge Sampaoli is set to replace the sacked Edgardo Bauza, with the Argentina Football Association (AFA) keen to complete a deal ahead of next month’s friendlies against Brazil and Singapore.

He is under contract at Sevilla until June 2018 but can leave if his €1.5 million release clause is paid. Club president Pepe Castro has warned the AFA it will have to pay in full before he can leave.

“I’m not going to leave Sevilla for another club, but for my national team,” Sampaoli added. “But today I’m not the coach of Argentina. There is a contract that the AFA and Sevilla have to resolve, and it’s not in my hands.

“I don’t want any friction with Sevilla, whom I am grateful to.”

