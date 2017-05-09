Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Joshua, Fury fight set for April 2018

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

TYSON FURY has claimed that London’s Wembley Stadium has already been booked for a heavyweight super-fight between himself and fellow Briton Anthony Joshua in April next year. Fury, 28, has not fought since dethroning Wladimir Klitschko as world heavyweight champion in November 2015 because of drug issues and mental health problems. But he is back […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.