Joshua King ‘Happy To Be Recognised’ By Tottenham Interest

Bournemouth striker Joshua King has said that he will remained focused on his side’s final three fixtures after learning of speculation linking him with Tottenham Hotspur.

On Wednesday, it was claimed that Tottenham were considering a summer offer for the Norwegian international, who has scored 12 goals in 16 Premier League fixtures during 2017.

The former Manchester United forward is keen to concentrate on ending the campaign in style with the Cherries.

The 25-year-old told Nettavisen: “This is the first time I’ve heard of this. I’m happy to be recognised, but I’m only focusing on the next three games.”

Bournemouth were able to sign King on a free transfer from Blackburn Rovers in 2015, but it has been suggested that he would cost in the region of £15m should Spurs wish to make an approach ahead of next season.