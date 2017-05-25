Joshua Rejects Klitschko Rematch, Tells Ukrainian to Quit

Anthony Joshua has told Wladimir Klitschko to forget a heavyweight title rematch with him and hang up his gloves, The Sun reports.

The Ukrainian lost a brilliant fight against the British Olympic star in April for the IBF and WBA belts but he has a rematch clause he can exercise.

Klitschko would be approaching 42 when any re-run of their epic battle could take place while AJ will be even more experienced and skilled.

Younger big men like Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker are in the mix, if the veteran does not demand a second chance.

And Joshua would like to see the former ten-year champion step aside once and for all.

Speaking at a fans’ Q&A, Josh said, “If I was Wladimir I would fight again, the type of fight it was, he probably thinks he can beat me and he has nothing to lose.

“If I was in his position I would fight again but I’m not Wladimir and I do not know what he wants to do.

“But, if I was speaking to Wladimir, I would say, ‘mate, it was a phenomenal performance, you were very good, but you did not win. Leave on a high and let the other guys do what they’re doing.”

