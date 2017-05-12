Joshua undergoes dope test – The Eagle Online
|
The Eagle Online
|
Joshua undergoes dope test
The Eagle Online
Anthony Joshua was brought back down to earth following his victory over Wladimir Klitschko after receiving an early-morning visit from drug testers on Thursday. The IBF and WBA “super” heavyweight champion of the world is plotting his next move …
Joshua-Klitschko II: Hearn waiting for Wladimir to decide on rematch
Anthony Joshua: Riding on the AJ train
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!