Joshua urges Nigerians to support Ekundayo’s Commonwealth title bid



World heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua has called on Nigerians to support Larry Ekundayo’s bid to win his forthcoming Commonwealth title fight.

The Nigerian-British boxing hero made the call while receiving the Ooni of Ife’s official congratulatory letter on his recent dramatic victory in the world heavyweight fight against Wladmir Klitschko.



The Yoruba King is the first Nigerian leader to have officially congratulated the boxer. Joshua, who is delighted over the Oba’s royal blessings, said Nigerian boxers needed the total encouragement of everybody to survive in the sport, saying that Larry Ekundayo and Olusegun Ajose, who are championing the cause of Nigerian boxing in Britain, have succeeded in placing the country as one of the big nations that produces boxers.

The champion, who said he is proud of his roots, thanked Nigerians for their support over his recent boxing achievement.“I am happy for the letter sent to me by the King. This letter would be hung in the wall of my home to show how much this means to me. Nigerians need to keep supporting their boxers to remain the best in the world. I look forward to visiting the country some day,’’ he said.



Ben Gray, the owner of commercial agency, World Class Athletes, who specialises in helping Nigeria to deliver on its huge wealth of boxing talent, stated at the event that the Oba “has led the way. I hope that Nigerians everywhere will recognize the huge asset that Anthony and other Nigerian boxers are to their country. This is particularly valuable to the country in helping create positive news stories about Nigeria on the international stage. As a result, I hope we will see proper support of your incredible, world class talent,” he said.



This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

