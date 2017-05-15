Pages Navigation Menu

Journalist’s Stolen Car: Swan Beckons Police To Fish Out Culprits, Recover Vehicle

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

LEADERSHIP EDITORS

Days after broad daylight theft claimed the vehicle of an Abuja-based journalist around a mosque in Utako, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has asked Nigerian Police to as a matter of urgency hunt down those involved in the incident.

Owner of the stolen vehicle with Reg no: YABA61BZ, Chasis No: JT1: 53ATKOOOOO56, Salifu Usman with leadership newspapers last Friday packed his milk colour Toyota carina E and proceeded for jumat prayer.
He returned thereafter and couldn’t find it.

Despite public notice already placed and with the Police on the know of the issue, the car was yet to be found as at the time of issuing this press release.
SWAN FCT Chapter while reacting to the ugly development in an official statement on Sunday called on the leader of the country’s law enforcement agency to redouble their efforts in rediscovering the car.

“We demand more effort especially  from the Nigerian police in making sure the vehicle is recovered and returned to the owner.

“We equally believe that it’s high those saddled with the responsibility of safeguarding lives and properties come up with new strategy that quell the activities of many hoodlums within the Nation’s capital,” FCT SWAN chairman Comrade Kayode Adeniyi added.

It has been widely reported that Utako district and surroundings have become notorious for these nefarious acts.

