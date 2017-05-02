Journos off the hook for alleged assault at PE church – Independent Online
Journos off the hook for alleged assault at PE church
Port Elizabeth – The case against two journalists, charged with assaulting church members from the Jesus Dominion International Church in Port Elizabeth, was withdrawn by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on Tuesday due to insufficient evidence.
