Joy & Pain! #BBNaija’s Debie Rise & Bassey join forces on New Song | Listen on BN – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
Joy & Pain! #BBNaija's Debie Rise & Bassey join forces on New Song | Listen on BN
BellaNaija
Debie Rise is here with a brand new single, produced by Mekoyo. This is titled 'Joy & Pain” and it features Bassey who was her fellow housemate at the BBNaija 'See Gobbe' reality show earlier in the year. 'Joy & Pain' is a slow tempo, feel good tune.
'I connect very well with Bassey'- Debie Rise reveals
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!