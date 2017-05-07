JTF commander lauds troops for repelling attack in Ondo
The JTF killed a suspected militant leader in a shoot-out with militants in Ondo.
The post JTF commander lauds troops for repelling attack in Ondo appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!