JTF gun down Ibori, recover arms

The Joint Task Force, JTF, has gunned down a notorious militant leader simply identified as “Gen. Ossy Ibori” in Ajakpa Community, Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo-State. In a statement, Coordinator of the Joint Media Campaign, Maj. Abubakar Abdullahi stated that the notorious militant leader had allegedly launched an attack on military formation in the […]

