Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JTF gun down Ibori, recover arms

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

The Joint Task Force, JTF, has gunned down a notorious militant leader simply identified as “Gen. Ossy Ibori” in Ajakpa Community, Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo-State. In a statement, Coordinator of the Joint Media Campaign, Maj. Abubakar Abdullahi stated that the notorious militant leader had allegedly launched an attack on military formation in the […]

JTF gun down Ibori, recover arms

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.