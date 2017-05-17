Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JTF rescues 2 kidnap victims, recovers arms in Bayelsa

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

The Joint Task Force (JTF) deployed to the Niger Delta on Wednesday said its troops had rescued two kidnap victims in an operation conducted at Brass and Ekeremor local government areas of Bayelsa. Rear Admiral Suleman Apochi, Commander of JTF, disclosed this to newsmen in Yenagoa. Apochi said that the troops recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in the rescue operation carried out at the militants camps.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.