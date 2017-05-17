JTF rescues 2 kidnap victims, recovers arms in Bayelsa

The Joint Task Force (JTF) deployed to the Niger Delta on Wednesday said its troops had rescued two kidnap victims in an operation conducted at Brass and Ekeremor local government areas of Bayelsa. Rear Admiral Suleman Apochi, Commander of JTF, disclosed this to newsmen in Yenagoa. Apochi said that the troops recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in the rescue operation carried out at the militants camps.

