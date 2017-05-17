JTF rescues 2 kidnap victims, recovers arms in Bayelsa

Yenagoa – The Joint Task Force (JTF) deployed to the Niger Delta on Wednesday said its troops had rescued two kidnap victims in an operation conducted at Brass and Ekeremor local government areas of Bayelsa.

Rear Admiral Suleman Apochi, Commander of JTF, disclosed this to newsmen in Yenagoa.

Apochi said that the troops recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in the rescue operation carried out at the militants camps.

He, however, said that one of the victims held hostage by the kidnappers sustained gunshot wounds during a shootout with the kidnappers, who later abandoned their camps “due to the superior firepower of the troops”.

He said the troops rescued the injured victim and was receiving medical attention at a medical facility and was in a stable condition.

One of the freed victims, Sulaiman Yinusa, told newsmen that he was kidnapped at Abonima in Rivers while returning from a business trip from Aba.

He said he was held hostage at the militants’ camp in Bayelsa for 50 days.

“I remain eternally grateful to God for my rescue by the joint military force, it was God’s making.

“They had killed many hostages before two of us were freed, especially those that their relations could not pay the ransom demanded.

“They had demanded N10 million and my people cannot even raise N1 million, they negotiated ransom down to N100, 000, but my people could not raise the money.

“They had told me that I will be killed today, Wednesday, but God intervened, I thank Him, and I am so proud of Nigerian military, ” Yinusa said.

Apochi also said that the military would continue with its clearance operation in Southern Ondo to rid the area of criminals.

“We were vindicated when the Ondo State Governor visited the creeks in Southern Ondo following reports that troops had sacked residents and destroyed houses.

“It was evident that no houses were torched as erroneously reported and that the governor was able to see things for himself.

“We are after the criminals and we are raiding their hideouts, therefore, we need the support of the people to isolate the criminals in the ongoing operation,” the commander said.

The post JTF rescues 2 kidnap victims, recovers arms in Bayelsa appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

