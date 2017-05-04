Jubilant Trump vows to ‘finish off’ Obamacare

US President Donald Trump took an early victory lap after his bid to roll back Barack Obama’s signature health care law passed a significant hurdle in Congress on Thursday.

Trump, who personally prodded and cajoled fellow Republicans into backing a plan that would affect millions of Americans, basked in victory after the vote.

The US president predicted an “unbelievable victory” as he gathered with Republican representatives in the White House Rose Garden, vowing to “finish off” Barack Obama’s signature health care law in the Senate, where his own plan faces substantial opposition.

“It’s dead, it’s essentially dead,” Trump said, describing Obamacare as “a catastrophe.”

“We’re going to finish it off and we’re going to go on to a lot of other things,” he said.

Trump’s first 100 days have been marked by governing missteps and stalled promises, taking some of the shine off his reputation as a consummate dealmaker.

Following weeks of in-party feuding and mounting frustration, lawmakers voted 217 to 213 for a plan that could reduce insurance premiums, but may also leave many Americans without affordable coverage.

Democrats have vowed to make Republicans pay for backing a plan that they claim will leave millions without care.

Trump boldly promised that that would not be the case.

“Yes, premiums will be coming down. Yes, deductibles will be coming down. But very importantly, it’s a great plan,” he said.

