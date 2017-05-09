Jubilation as Ogunbodede emerges OAU’s new VC

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo—The Governing Council of Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, has announced the appointment of Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, a Professor of Oral Maxillofacial Surgery from Faculty of Dentistry as the new Vice-Chancellor of the University amid wild jubilation by both staff and students of the university.

The Chairman of the Council, Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi, announced this in Ile-Ife, yesterday.

He replaced Prof. Idowu Bamitale Omole, who concluded his tenure in highly controversial circumstances.

The new vice-chancellor will steer the affairs of the university for a non renewable term of five years.

According to Dr Ogunbiyi, the new vice-chancellor got 93 per cent in the selection process to beat Prof. Ayobami Salami, who scored 78 per cent and Prof. Bisi Aina who got 73 per cent.

He said 22 applicants initially applied, while 21 applicants were screened and interviewed for the position.

Ogunbiyi pledged that under the present governing council, he would ensure that things move forward.

In his response, the newly appointed vice-chancellor thanked God for His mercy during the period of selection and appreciated the governing council for the appointment.

Ogunbodede said the selection was done transparently and followed due process and thanked members of staff for doggedness in the selection.

He solicited for the cooperation of all members of staff, saying: “A tree cannot make a forest.”

The new vice-chancellor emphasised the need for unity of purpose in making the university a world class institution.

Mr Wole Odewumi, the Chairman of Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) in an interview said the selection process was” transparent and acceptable.”

Odewumi described the atmosphere in which the announcement of Ogunbodede was made as “peaceful.”

He thanked God for guiding the selection and lauded the governing council for a job well done.

Mr Ademola Oketunde, the Chairman, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, in his reaction said that the appointment of the new vice-chancellor marked a new era.

Oketunde urged Ogunbodede to operate an open-door policy in order to achieve his goals.

The post Jubilation as Ogunbodede emerges OAU’s new VC appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

