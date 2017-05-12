Jubilation in FUTA as FG suspends embattled VC, bursar

By Dayo Johnson & Daud Olatunji

Akure—THERE was wild jubilation across the campus of Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA, yesterday, following the suspension of the embattled Vice Chancellor, Prof. Adebiyi Daramola by the Minister for Education, Malam Adamu Adamu.

Suspended alongside was the Bursar of the Institution Mr Emmanuel Oresegun.

Also, few days to the completion of his tenure, the federal government yesterday, suspended the vice chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Prof. Olusola Oyewole, who is also facing a criminal charge in court.

At FUTA

The suspension order of FUTA’s principal officers was conveyed in a May 8 letter signed by the acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education, Hussaini Adamu.

The chairman of the Joint Action Committee, JAC, of the University and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, Dele Durojaiye, confirmed the suspension of the duo by the minister.

Durojaiye however said details of their suspension had not been communicated to them.

The Vice chancellor and the bursar were dragged to court by the EFCC over alleged mismanagement of the institution funds.

They were granted bail by the High court, sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Spokesman of the University, Adegbenro Adebanjo said he had no information on the suspension of the two principal officers of the university by the Minister for Education.

UNAAB’s VC

The suspension letter, in respect of UNAAB’s VC sighted by Vanguard directed the suspended Vice Chancellor to hand over the affairs of the institution to the most senior staff.

It reads: “Sequel to your arraignment before an Ogun State High Court on criminal charges, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday November 24, 2016, I am directed to convey the Minister’s approval to place you on suspension from office with immediate effect pending the determination of the court case against you in accordance with extant rules.

“You are therefore, directed to hand over the affairs of your office to the most senior Deputy Vice Chancellor, in the University.”

But reacting to the development, Head, Directorate of Public Relations, FUNAAB, Emi Alawode in a statement said; “The Directorate of Public Relations, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State, has been inundated with inquiries on whether the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Olusola Oyewole, has been suspended from office or not.

“Consultations are in progress with the university administration on the true position of things, while a formal statement will be issued in due course. Meanwhile, all academic and administrative activities are going on normally in the University.

“The embattled Vice Chancellor had been charged to court, by the EFCC, alongside the former Pro-Chancellor of the school, Adeseye Ogunewe and the bursar, Moses Ilesanmi for alleged abuse of office and misappropriation of funds.

They were investigated after whistle-blowers tipped off the anti-graft agency accusing the trio of suspicious dealings totalling N800 million.

The case is before Justice O.C Majekodunmi of the state High Court.

