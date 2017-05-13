Jubilee, Nasa wash dirty linen in public

Daily Nation

Kennedy Kalonzo at Charter Hall, Nairobi, on May 11, 2017. He is seeking to be a member of East Africa Legislative Assembly. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NATION MEDIA GROUP. In Summary. Deputy President William Ruto said the Opposition no longer had …

EALA exposes nepotism in Jubilee and NASA The Standard



all 2 news articles »