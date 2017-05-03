Jubilee Party declares Jaguar winner of Starehe MP poll – Daily Nation
Daily Nation
Jubilee Party declares Jaguar winner of Starehe MP poll
Daily Nation
Popular musician Charles Njagua Kanyi, aka Jaguar, displays a copy of a nomination ruling in his favour on May 3, 2017 after the Jubilee Party Appeals Tribunal declared him the winner of Starehe constituency nominations. He had appealed an earlier …
Jaguar secures ticket, leaves Kamanda 'one centimetre away'
