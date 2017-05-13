Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jubilee Party to issue foolproof certificates to primaries winners – The Star, Kenya

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Jubilee Party to issue foolproof certificates to primaries winners
The Star, Kenya
Jubilee aspirants who won in the primaries will be issued with foolproof certificates from today. Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju on Friday said the President and Deputy President are the only ones with certificates. Tuju apologised to the
Kenya: Thorough Verification Led to Delays in Issuing Nomination Certificates – TujuAllAfrica.com

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.