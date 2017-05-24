Jubilee Syringe sets to end regime of syringe importation in Nigeria

As an answer to Nigeria call for increased direct foreign investment in the country as a way of not only attracting foreign exchange to cushion the effect of the present recession witnessed in the country, but also create jobs across the various job cadres, Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company will in August this year commence full…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Jubilee Syringe sets to end regime of syringe importation in Nigeria appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

