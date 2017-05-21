Jubilee welcomes all those backing Kenyatta, asks them to stop issuing threats – Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
Jubilee welcomes all those backing Kenyatta, asks them to stop issuing threats
Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
By DPPS, MANDERA, Kenya May 21 – Jubilee leaders have welcomed all parties and individuals who have pledged their support for President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election but told them to stop issuing conditions. Led by Deputy President William, they said it …
