Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Judge burst into celebration as court approves divorce

Posted on May 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

It was a day of celebration for a Nigerian High Court judge, Justice Maurice Ahemba Ikpambese Ichol and his well-wishers reportedly burst into jubilation on Friday after the court approved his divorce from his wife, Mrs. Helen, former Kwande council caretaker chairman at a Upper Area Court 2 in Gboko. According to a Facebook user, …

The post Judge burst into celebration as court approves divorce appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.