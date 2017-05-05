Judge to Commute Rapper Kodak Black’s 364-day Sentence if he Completes Anger Management/Life Skills Course in Jail

South Florida rapper Dieuson Octave, 19 popularly known as Kodak Black has been sentenced to 364 days in jail for violating his house arrest. However if he completes a life skills course in jail he’ll get credit for time served and be out in about a month, The Sun Sentinel reports. In 2016, Judge Lisa Porter sentenced Octave […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

