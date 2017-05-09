Rules of court support DA’s application to review Cabinet reshuffle decision – News24
Rules of court support DA's application to review Cabinet reshuffle decision
Johannesburg – President Jacob Zuma has to explain why he reshuffled his Cabinet because of a rule governing high courts which relates to reviews of decisions, Judge Bashier Vally said on Tuesday. Rule 53 of the Uniform Rules of Court, which governs …
Executive decisions by the president can be reviewed‚ says judge
Judge Vally: Why Zuma must give records to DA
DA entitled to review Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle decision – judge
