Rules of court support DA’s application to review Cabinet reshuffle decision – News24

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Africa


News24

Rules of court support DA's application to review Cabinet reshuffle decision
News24
Johannesburg – President Jacob Zuma has to explain why he reshuffled his Cabinet because of a rule governing high courts which relates to reviews of decisions, Judge Bashier Vally said on Tuesday. Rule 53 of the Uniform Rules of Court, which governs …
Executive decisions by the president can be reviewed‚ says judgeTimes LIVE
Judge Vally: Why Zuma must give records to DAIndependent Online
DA entitled to review Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle decision – judgeEyewitness News

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News.

