Judicial Commission that probed Amaechi’s government is legal, Appeal Court rules – Premium Times

May 8, 2017


Judicial Commission that probed Amaechi's government is legal, Appeal Court rules
The Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt Division, has upheld the legality of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry established by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to probe the sale of valued asset by the immediate past administration of Chibuike Amaechi

