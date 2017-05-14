Judiciary reform: Chief Justice inaugurates 13-man steering committee

To create a professional bailiffs, judiciary police department in a bid to undertake a holistic review of the operations of the nation’s judiciary in order to identify the challenges hindering its efficient and effective operation as an independent arm of government, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, has inaugurated a 13-man steering committee […]

