Judiciary Under Threat – Justice Onnoghen

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, yesterday declared that the nation’s judiciary is under threat.

Speaking yesterday at a thanksgiving service held at the Methodist Church Nigeria, Abuja Diocese, Justice Onnoghen called on Nigerians to petition any judicial officer involved in corruption or unprofessional conduct in any part of the country, to the National Judicial Council which he heads.

While thanking God for seeing him through his delayed emergence as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria, he called on Nigerians to pray for the survival of the Judiciary.

The CJN in a reaction to a publication in one of the national dailies, where Senator Uche Ekwunife who represented Anambra Central in the Senate, allegedly accused the judiciary of robbing her of her mandate, lamented that Judicial officers in the country today are being castigated and accused of corrupt practices by agents of the federal government and politicians without giving them an opportunity to be heard.

In a statement later signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Awassam Bassey, the CJN urged Nigerians to learn to take advantage of institutions that have been established to handle allegations of corruption and unprofessional conducts by judicial officers, including cases judicial fraud, which the Senator cited as the reason for loss of her mandate in the law court.

Justice Onnoghen also advised against individuals dragging the name of the judiciary in the mud through unsubstantiated allegations in the mass media, and urged such individuals to employ well-established institutions and avenues to petition any judicial officer who engages in unprofessional conduct.

In the interest of the generality of Nigerians and the on-going war against corruption, the CJN called on Senator Ekwunife to go ahead and petition the judges she accused of corruption and unprofessional conduct, while assuring anyone with evidence against any corrupt judicial officer to forward a petition to NJI for proper investigation and prosecution.

Justice Onnoghen who was accompanied to the thanksgiving service by his family members, his brother Justices of the Supreme Court, past governors and other senior members of the legal profession, thanked God for seeing him to the peak of his career.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Judiciary Under Threat – Justice Onnoghen appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

